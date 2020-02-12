4100 Travis Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This spacious, modern condo is in a prime location in the heart of Dallas. With the largest floor plan in the community, this end unit is tucked away from the street and boasts large windows, high ceilings, and plenty of natural light. On the first level, you will find the two-car attached garage, the guest bedroom with its own bathroom & walk-in closet, as well as an attached patio. The second floor has a spacious living & dining area with an open concept kitchen & half bath. On the third level, enjoy a second living or office space along with a large master suite complete with a walk-in closet and sizable master bath. Walking distance to Katy Trail, KnoxHenderson, Cole Park, & West Village!