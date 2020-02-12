All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 11 2020 at 9:01 PM

4100 Travis Street

4100 Travis Street · No Longer Available
Location

4100 Travis Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
refrigerator
This spacious, modern condo is in a prime location in the heart of Dallas. With the largest floor plan in the community, this end unit is tucked away from the street and boasts large windows, high ceilings, and plenty of natural light. On the first level, you will find the two-car attached garage, the guest bedroom with its own bathroom & walk-in closet, as well as an attached patio. The second floor has a spacious living & dining area with an open concept kitchen & half bath. On the third level, enjoy a second living or office space along with a large master suite complete with a walk-in closet and sizable master bath. Walking distance to Katy Trail, KnoxHenderson, Cole Park, & West Village!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4100 Travis Street have any available units?
4100 Travis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4100 Travis Street have?
Some of 4100 Travis Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4100 Travis Street currently offering any rent specials?
4100 Travis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4100 Travis Street pet-friendly?
No, 4100 Travis Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4100 Travis Street offer parking?
Yes, 4100 Travis Street offers parking.
Does 4100 Travis Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4100 Travis Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4100 Travis Street have a pool?
No, 4100 Travis Street does not have a pool.
Does 4100 Travis Street have accessible units?
No, 4100 Travis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4100 Travis Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4100 Travis Street has units with dishwashers.

