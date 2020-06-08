410 S Hall St

Amenities
I see you’re not used to this whole celebrity thing. Things have changed since you moved into your new luxury boutique Dallas apartment home. People stop you on the streets to take pictures. Your instagram account has ballooned to tens of thousands of highly engaged followers who like the s*#& out of your breakfast taco pictures.
Fortunately, all this new found fame and adoration has not gotten to your head. You’re still the same person you were before you won the super amazing apartment lottery. But it’s ok to bask in the glory of your apartment related decision making. You earned it.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Dramatic downtown views
Industrial storefront windows
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Rooftop skylounge
Indoor/outdoor co-working space
24 hour micro market
State-of-the-art fitness center with technogym cardio and weight equiptment
Pet park
Conversational courtyard with movie screen
Resort style pool with lounge seating
Outdoor grilling stations
Bike storage room
Controlled access community
Access controlled garage parking
----------------------------------------------------
Tired of looking for a new apartment?
Look no further! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a Dallas native who is obsessed with helping people find new apartments, and showing newcomers around town. I have an entire business designed around helping people like you find new places to live, and I’m totally free to work with. Reach out to me so I can make your life easier!