All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 410 S Hall St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
410 S Hall St
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

410 S Hall St

410 South Hall Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

410 South Hall Street, Dallas, TX 75226
Deep Ellum

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
I see you’re not used to this whole celebrity thing. Things have changed since you moved into your new luxury boutique Dallas apartment home. People stop you on the streets to take pictures. Your instagram account has ballooned to tens of thousands of highly engaged followers who like the s*#& out of your breakfast taco pictures.

Fortunately, all this new found fame and adoration has not gotten to your head. You’re still the same person you were before you won the super amazing apartment lottery. But it’s ok to bask in the glory of your apartment related decision making. You earned it.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Dramatic downtown views

Industrial storefront windows

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Rooftop skylounge

Indoor/outdoor co-working space

24 hour micro market

State-of-the-art fitness center with technogym cardio and weight equiptment

Pet park

Conversational courtyard with movie screen

Resort style pool with lounge seating

Outdoor grilling stations

Bike storage room

Controlled access community

Access controlled garage parking

----------------------------------------------------

Tired of looking for a new apartment?

Look no further! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a Dallas native who is obsessed with helping people find new apartments, and showing newcomers around town. I have an entire business designed around helping people like you find new places to live, and I’m totally free to work with. Reach out to me so I can make your life easier!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 S Hall St have any available units?
410 S Hall St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 S Hall St have?
Some of 410 S Hall St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 S Hall St currently offering any rent specials?
410 S Hall St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 S Hall St pet-friendly?
Yes, 410 S Hall St is pet friendly.
Does 410 S Hall St offer parking?
Yes, 410 S Hall St offers parking.
Does 410 S Hall St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 S Hall St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 S Hall St have a pool?
Yes, 410 S Hall St has a pool.
Does 410 S Hall St have accessible units?
Yes, 410 S Hall St has accessible units.
Does 410 S Hall St have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 S Hall St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeside at Northpark
9600 Golf Lakes Trl
Dallas, TX 75231
Income Restricted - Park at Cliff Creek
7310 Marvin D Love Fwy
Dallas, TX 75237
Pinnacle Ridge
1310 N Cockrell Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75211
American Beauty Mill
2400 S Ervay St
Dallas, TX 75215
South Side Flats
1210 S Lamar St
Dallas, TX 75215
Ambassador
5027 Live Oak Street
Dallas, TX 75206
Rosemont of Oak Hollow
3015 E Ledbetter Dr
Dallas, TX 75216
Landmark on Lovers
5201 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University