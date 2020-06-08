410 S Hall St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed garage gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage

I see you’re not used to this whole celebrity thing. Things have changed since you moved into your new luxury boutique Dallas apartment home. People stop you on the streets to take pictures. Your instagram account has ballooned to tens of thousands of highly engaged followers who like the s*#& out of your breakfast taco pictures.



Fortunately, all this new found fame and adoration has not gotten to your head. You’re still the same person you were before you won the super amazing apartment lottery. But it’s ok to bask in the glory of your apartment related decision making. You earned it.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Dramatic downtown views



Industrial storefront windows



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Rooftop skylounge



Indoor/outdoor co-working space



24 hour micro market



State-of-the-art fitness center with technogym cardio and weight equiptment



Pet park



Conversational courtyard with movie screen



Resort style pool with lounge seating



Outdoor grilling stations



Bike storage room



Controlled access community



Access controlled garage parking



----------------------------------------------------



Tired of looking for a new apartment?



Look no further! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a Dallas native who is obsessed with helping people find new apartments, and showing newcomers around town. I have an entire business designed around helping people like you find new places to live, and I’m totally free to work with. Reach out to me so I can make your life easier!