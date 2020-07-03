4042 Windhaven Ln

Amenities
Beautifully updated 2 story home tucked away in a Cul-de-Sac. This 3 BR 2BA home comes with all appliances including Fridge, Washer & Dryer. Downstairs bedroom could double as a home office. Great Location!! Easy access to 190 & Dallas N Tollway. Plano schools! See this one today, it will not last long! Pics prior to current occupancy.
1 Car Garage
Ceiling Fan
Central Heat & Air
Disposal
Electric Range
Pets Allowed
Walk In Closets
Washer/Dryer In Unit