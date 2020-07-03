All apartments in Dallas
4042 Windhaven Ln
4042 Windhaven Ln

4042 Windhaven Lane · No Longer Available
Dallas
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

4042 Windhaven Lane, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully updated 2 story home tucked away in a Cul-de-Sac. This 3 BR 2BA home comes with all appliances including Fridge, Washer & Dryer. Downstairs bedroom could double as a home office. Great Location!! Easy access to 190 & Dallas N Tollway. Plano schools! See this one today, it will not last long! Pics prior to current occupancy.

1 Car Garage
Ceiling Fan
Central Heat & Air
Disposal
Electric Range
Pets Allowed
Walk In Closets
Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4042 Windhaven Ln have any available units?
4042 Windhaven Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4042 Windhaven Ln have?
Some of 4042 Windhaven Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4042 Windhaven Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4042 Windhaven Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4042 Windhaven Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 4042 Windhaven Ln is pet friendly.
Does 4042 Windhaven Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4042 Windhaven Ln offers parking.
Does 4042 Windhaven Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4042 Windhaven Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4042 Windhaven Ln have a pool?
No, 4042 Windhaven Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4042 Windhaven Ln have accessible units?
No, 4042 Windhaven Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4042 Windhaven Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 4042 Windhaven Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

