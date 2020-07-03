4039 Cole Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

Lovely condo located in the heart of Uptown Dallas! Just minutes from the best shopping, dining, and entertainment and across the street from Cole Park which includes tennis courts. Home features hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, fenced private patio, separate HVAC system, gated complex with pool, covered private parking, and on-site laundry facility. Condo is in the best location of the complex, right in front of the pool! RENTAL FEE INCLUDES HOA AND ALL BASIC UTILITIES INCLUDING WATER, TRASH, GAS AND ELECTRICITY. Owner will be showing the condo and answering questions.