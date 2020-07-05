4023 Wycliff Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Looking for PRIME Dallas Real Estate? Located 2 miles from the Medical District. 3 miles from Downtown Dallas. 4 miles from Dallas Love Field Airport and mins from Dallas Tollway and I-75. Not only will this beauty make a great investment property it puts you right in the center of everything DALLAS TX. This 2 bed 2 bath home has been completely remodeled with NEW floors, NEW countertops and NEW appliances including washer and dryer. Open floor plan, farm doors, tons of natural light and a PRIVATE fenced in patio perfect for fun and entertaining. LOCATION IS EVERYTHING. Close to Uptown, West Village, Highland Park, Oaklawn, University Park, SMU, shopping and dining. Come and see this home it is MOVE IN READY