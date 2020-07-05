All apartments in Dallas
4023 Wycliff Avenue

Location

4023 Wycliff Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Looking for PRIME Dallas Real Estate? Located 2 miles from the Medical District. 3 miles from Downtown Dallas. 4 miles from Dallas Love Field Airport and mins from Dallas Tollway and I-75. Not only will this beauty make a great investment property it puts you right in the center of everything DALLAS TX. This 2 bed 2 bath home has been completely remodeled with NEW floors, NEW countertops and NEW appliances including washer and dryer. Open floor plan, farm doors, tons of natural light and a PRIVATE fenced in patio perfect for fun and entertaining. LOCATION IS EVERYTHING. Close to Uptown, West Village, Highland Park, Oaklawn, University Park, SMU, shopping and dining. Come and see this home it is MOVE IN READY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4023 Wycliff Avenue have any available units?
4023 Wycliff Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4023 Wycliff Avenue have?
Some of 4023 Wycliff Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4023 Wycliff Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4023 Wycliff Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4023 Wycliff Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4023 Wycliff Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4023 Wycliff Avenue offer parking?
No, 4023 Wycliff Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4023 Wycliff Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4023 Wycliff Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4023 Wycliff Avenue have a pool?
No, 4023 Wycliff Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4023 Wycliff Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4023 Wycliff Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4023 Wycliff Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4023 Wycliff Avenue has units with dishwashers.

