4021 Cole Avenue

Amenities
HVAC being installed, and appliances ordered***Absolutely perfect condo in the most perfect location! Rare 3 bedroom condo, updated throughout, but kept all the character. Beautifully shaded pool area that is great for entertaining. You will not find another Home like this. You couldn't be in a better location perfect for an active lifestyle. Directly cross the street from Cole Park where you can go for a run, walk your four legged babies, or play tennis and basketball. West Village a stone throw away; find an abundance of restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Gated parking, this unit comes with 2 assigned parking spots. Landlord to pay HOA. All bill paid (exception of cable, phone and internet).