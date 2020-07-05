4011 Rosa Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Rare Opportunity To Lease This Updated 'One Story' Traditional Home Nestled On A Gorgeous Treed Lot In Coveted Midway Highlands! Great Floor Plan For Entertaining And Family Living. Features Include: 2 Living Areas* Fireplace* 5 French Doors* Remodeled & Freshly Painted Kitchen With Granite Countertops, Slate Backsplash, Serving & Eating Bar, And Refrigerator* Most Rooms Boast Wood Floors* Spacious Master Bedroom Retreat* Master Bath Is Appointed With Double Decorative Vanity Cabinets, Hammered Copper Sinks, Separate Shower + Jetted Tub* Three Guest Bedrooms* One Car Attached Garage* Landlord Maintains The Beautiful Lawn! Pristine Property! Sales Value: $639,000.