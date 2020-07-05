All apartments in Dallas
4011 Rosa Road

4011 Rosa Road · No Longer Available
Location

4011 Rosa Road, Dallas, TX 75220
Midway Hollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare Opportunity To Lease This Updated 'One Story' Traditional Home Nestled On A Gorgeous Treed Lot In Coveted Midway Highlands! Great Floor Plan For Entertaining And Family Living. Features Include: 2 Living Areas* Fireplace* 5 French Doors* Remodeled & Freshly Painted Kitchen With Granite Countertops, Slate Backsplash, Serving & Eating Bar, And Refrigerator* Most Rooms Boast Wood Floors* Spacious Master Bedroom Retreat* Master Bath Is Appointed With Double Decorative Vanity Cabinets, Hammered Copper Sinks, Separate Shower + Jetted Tub* Three Guest Bedrooms* One Car Attached Garage* Landlord Maintains The Beautiful Lawn! Pristine Property! Sales Value: $639,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4011 Rosa Road have any available units?
4011 Rosa Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4011 Rosa Road have?
Some of 4011 Rosa Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4011 Rosa Road currently offering any rent specials?
4011 Rosa Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4011 Rosa Road pet-friendly?
No, 4011 Rosa Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4011 Rosa Road offer parking?
Yes, 4011 Rosa Road offers parking.
Does 4011 Rosa Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4011 Rosa Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4011 Rosa Road have a pool?
No, 4011 Rosa Road does not have a pool.
Does 4011 Rosa Road have accessible units?
No, 4011 Rosa Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4011 Rosa Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4011 Rosa Road has units with dishwashers.

