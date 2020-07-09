All apartments in Dallas
3931 Hawthorne Avenue
Last updated May 15 2020 at 12:35 AM

3931 Hawthorne Avenue

3931 Hawthorne Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3931 Hawthorne Ave, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Charming duplex in the heart of Oak Lawn. Off the chart walkability, access to nearby parks, Whole Foods and dining close by. Downstairs of property and has been well cared for by the owners. Hardwoods, charming period details throughout, generous sized rooms. Features a backyard with open deck that is perfect for outdoor entertaining. One covered parking space and shared washer and dryer included. Pets allowed with owner approval.
2 hour notice required to show and 30 minute window for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3931 Hawthorne Avenue have any available units?
3931 Hawthorne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3931 Hawthorne Avenue have?
Some of 3931 Hawthorne Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3931 Hawthorne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3931 Hawthorne Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3931 Hawthorne Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3931 Hawthorne Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3931 Hawthorne Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3931 Hawthorne Avenue offers parking.
Does 3931 Hawthorne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3931 Hawthorne Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3931 Hawthorne Avenue have a pool?
No, 3931 Hawthorne Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3931 Hawthorne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3931 Hawthorne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3931 Hawthorne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3931 Hawthorne Avenue has units with dishwashers.

