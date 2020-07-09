3931 Hawthorne Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Charming duplex in the heart of Oak Lawn. Off the chart walkability, access to nearby parks, Whole Foods and dining close by. Downstairs of property and has been well cared for by the owners. Hardwoods, charming period details throughout, generous sized rooms. Features a backyard with open deck that is perfect for outdoor entertaining. One covered parking space and shared washer and dryer included. Pets allowed with owner approval.

2 hour notice required to show and 30 minute window for showings.