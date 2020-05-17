3927 Cole Avenue

Amenities

This fully updated one bedroom is ready for move in! This unit is nestled in the desired area of West Village located right across from Cole Park, extremely convenient for pet owners. Private patio, and ample living area ideal for a study or large dining area. LOCATION: Popular restaurants, Katy Trail, shopping, entertainment all in the heart of West Village are just steps away. Enjoy the park directly across the street from your awaiting home. Unit includes BRAND NEW appliances, wood floors throughout, Washer and Dryer INCLUDED. Residents are assigned their own parking space in gated secure lot.