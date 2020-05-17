All apartments in Dallas
Location

3927 Cole Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This fully updated one bedroom is ready for move in! This unit is nestled in the desired area of West Village located right across from Cole Park, extremely convenient for pet owners. Private patio, and ample living area ideal for a study or large dining area. LOCATION: Popular restaurants, Katy Trail, shopping, entertainment all in the heart of West Village are just steps away. Enjoy the park directly across the street from your awaiting home. Unit includes BRAND NEW appliances, wood floors throughout, Washer and Dryer INCLUDED. Residents are assigned their own parking space in gated secure lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3927 Cole Avenue have any available units?
3927 Cole Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3927 Cole Avenue have?
Some of 3927 Cole Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3927 Cole Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3927 Cole Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3927 Cole Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3927 Cole Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3927 Cole Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3927 Cole Avenue offers parking.
Does 3927 Cole Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3927 Cole Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3927 Cole Avenue have a pool?
No, 3927 Cole Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3927 Cole Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3927 Cole Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3927 Cole Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3927 Cole Avenue has units with dishwashers.

