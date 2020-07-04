3909 Rawlins Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Beautiful Condo right in the heart of Oaklawn within a few steps to your favorite restaurants and nightlife. This property includes all the necessary amenities everyone is looking for including laminate wood floors, Nest thermostat, Stacked Washer and Dryer, Granite Kitchen, private gated parking lot with two reserved spaces and most importantly convenience to all of Dallas. Hop onto IH35, IH75 and Dallas North Tollway within seconds of the Condo. Condo will be cleaned prior to move-in.