3909 Rawlins Street
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:38 PM

3909 Rawlins Street

3909 Rawlins Street · No Longer Available
Location

3909 Rawlins Street, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Condo right in the heart of Oaklawn within a few steps to your favorite restaurants and nightlife. This property includes all the necessary amenities everyone is looking for including laminate wood floors, Nest thermostat, Stacked Washer and Dryer, Granite Kitchen, private gated parking lot with two reserved spaces and most importantly convenience to all of Dallas. Hop onto IH35, IH75 and Dallas North Tollway within seconds of the Condo. Condo will be cleaned prior to move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3909 Rawlins Street have any available units?
3909 Rawlins Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3909 Rawlins Street have?
Some of 3909 Rawlins Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3909 Rawlins Street currently offering any rent specials?
3909 Rawlins Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3909 Rawlins Street pet-friendly?
No, 3909 Rawlins Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3909 Rawlins Street offer parking?
Yes, 3909 Rawlins Street offers parking.
Does 3909 Rawlins Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3909 Rawlins Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3909 Rawlins Street have a pool?
No, 3909 Rawlins Street does not have a pool.
Does 3909 Rawlins Street have accessible units?
No, 3909 Rawlins Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3909 Rawlins Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3909 Rawlins Street has units with dishwashers.

