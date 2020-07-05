3881 Gaspar Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Quintessential 2 bedroom 1 and half bath charmer in the heart of Midway Hollow. Spacious floor plan boasting 2 large bedrooms, 2 living areas, updated Hollywood bathroom and stylish galley kitchen. Granite countertops, original hardwood and slate flooring add to the charm of this home. Fresh full interior paint. Master bedroom has HUGE walk in closet. Covered back porch, 8 foot fence surrounds backyard for privacy. Additional storage or cabana in backyard. Refrigerator, washer and dryer will stay in property for tenants convenience.