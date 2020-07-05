3733 Park Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Renovated in the last few years, this attractive home in Midway Hollows features a spacious kitchen open to the Living & Dining areas. The kitchen features granite countertops & appliances including an electric range, dishwasher & refrigerator - plus a laundry closet with a stacked washer & dryer included. The master bedroom is located on the west side of the house and has a private bath with a pedestal sink & shower. The two guest bedrooms are situated on the east side and share a nicely updated guest bath. Hardwood floors - no carpet. Large backyard with patio.