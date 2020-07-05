All apartments in Dallas
3733 Park Lane

3733 Park Lane
Location

3733 Park Lane, Dallas, TX 75220
Bachman-Northwest Highway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Renovated in the last few years, this attractive home in Midway Hollows features a spacious kitchen open to the Living & Dining areas. The kitchen features granite countertops & appliances including an electric range, dishwasher & refrigerator - plus a laundry closet with a stacked washer & dryer included. The master bedroom is located on the west side of the house and has a private bath with a pedestal sink & shower. The two guest bedrooms are situated on the east side and share a nicely updated guest bath. Hardwood floors - no carpet. Large backyard with patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3733 Park Lane have any available units?
3733 Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3733 Park Lane have?
Some of 3733 Park Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3733 Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3733 Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3733 Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3733 Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3733 Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3733 Park Lane offers parking.
Does 3733 Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3733 Park Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3733 Park Lane have a pool?
No, 3733 Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3733 Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 3733 Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3733 Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3733 Park Lane has units with dishwashers.

