Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Charming 2 bedroom home in established neighborhood. Kitchen has great cabinet space, pantry with adjustable shelves, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, granite counters, microwave. Inside, full-size utility room. Hardwood floors in living, dining, and bedrooms. Master Bedroom has California Closet System. Second bedroom could be den or office. Serene back yard, open patio, mature trees, and wood privacy fence. Up to 2 pets on a case-by-case basis with deposit.