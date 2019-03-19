All apartments in Dallas
3707 Commerce Street

3707 Commerce Street · No Longer Available
Location

3707 Commerce Street, Dallas, TX 75226
Deep Ellum

Amenities

Location, Location, Location. HIP Town Home in The Heart of Dallas, near Deep Ellum, Downtown, and Fair Park. This completely updated property is walkable to multiple entertainment districts and restaurants, and is near all major freeways. Large windows and loft style ceilings allow an abundance of natural light to shine through the home. You will love the exposed brick, skylights, and private roof top veranda with Downtown views! Front entry security gate & rock garden patio. MSTR BDRM is enhanced with separate jetted tub & shower, dual sinks, walk in closet, sitting area, a glass electric fireplace! Energy efficient qualities with 2 zone HVAC and Energy Star Appliances make this a a place to call HOME.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3707 Commerce Street have any available units?
3707 Commerce Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3707 Commerce Street have?
Some of 3707 Commerce Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3707 Commerce Street currently offering any rent specials?
3707 Commerce Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3707 Commerce Street pet-friendly?
No, 3707 Commerce Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3707 Commerce Street offer parking?
Yes, 3707 Commerce Street offers parking.
Does 3707 Commerce Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3707 Commerce Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3707 Commerce Street have a pool?
No, 3707 Commerce Street does not have a pool.
Does 3707 Commerce Street have accessible units?
No, 3707 Commerce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3707 Commerce Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3707 Commerce Street has units with dishwashers.

