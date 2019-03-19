3707 Commerce Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Location, Location, Location. HIP Town Home in The Heart of Dallas, near Deep Ellum, Downtown, and Fair Park. This completely updated property is walkable to multiple entertainment districts and restaurants, and is near all major freeways. Large windows and loft style ceilings allow an abundance of natural light to shine through the home. You will love the exposed brick, skylights, and private roof top veranda with Downtown views! Front entry security gate & rock garden patio. MSTR BDRM is enhanced with separate jetted tub & shower, dual sinks, walk in closet, sitting area, a glass electric fireplace! Energy efficient qualities with 2 zone HVAC and Energy Star Appliances make this a a place to call HOME.