3701 Turtle Creek Boulevard

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr concierge gym pool bbq/grill valet service

Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bath in Turtle Creek. Unique floor plan with wall to wall windows that let in the natural sunshine! Updated and remodeled kitchen features granite counter tops and plenty of counter space. Master bedroom exhibits 2 closets and wood flooring. Bathroom boasts a vanity with granite counter top, cabinet and drawer storage. Enjoy the view with the spacious balcony. Building amenities include 24 hour concierge, valet, fitness center, pool and outdoor grills. Water, trash, sewer and electricity included in the monthly rent! Owner pays HOA, not tenant.