All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3701 Turtle Creek Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3701 Turtle Creek Boulevard
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:35 AM

3701 Turtle Creek Boulevard

3701 Turtle Creek Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Oak Lawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3701 Turtle Creek Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75219
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
gym
pool
bbq/grill
valet service
Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bath in Turtle Creek. Unique floor plan with wall to wall windows that let in the natural sunshine! Updated and remodeled kitchen features granite counter tops and plenty of counter space. Master bedroom exhibits 2 closets and wood flooring. Bathroom boasts a vanity with granite counter top, cabinet and drawer storage. Enjoy the view with the spacious balcony. Building amenities include 24 hour concierge, valet, fitness center, pool and outdoor grills. Water, trash, sewer and electricity included in the monthly rent! Owner pays HOA, not tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3701 Turtle Creek Boulevard have any available units?
3701 Turtle Creek Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3701 Turtle Creek Boulevard have?
Some of 3701 Turtle Creek Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3701 Turtle Creek Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3701 Turtle Creek Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3701 Turtle Creek Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3701 Turtle Creek Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3701 Turtle Creek Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3701 Turtle Creek Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3701 Turtle Creek Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3701 Turtle Creek Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3701 Turtle Creek Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 3701 Turtle Creek Boulevard has a pool.
Does 3701 Turtle Creek Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3701 Turtle Creek Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3701 Turtle Creek Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3701 Turtle Creek Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sedona Ridge
11100 Walnut Hill Ln
Dallas, TX 75238
Trinity Loft
1403 Slocum St
Dallas, TX 75207
Lakewood Greens
7150 E Grand Ave
Dallas, TX 75223
The Zeke
1141 Easton Rd
Dallas, TX 75218
Park on Rosemeade
4141 Rosemeade Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
State Thomas Ravello
2610 Allen St
Dallas, TX 75204
2929 Wycliff
2929 Wycliff Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Casa Grande Villas Apartments
1315 S Barry Ave
Dallas, TX 75223

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University