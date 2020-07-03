3701 Commerce Street

Amenities
Artistic modern townhouse nearly enhanced Deep Ellum area boasting of nice straight lines, open concept kitchen, large windows, light and bright feel. Property features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom and bonus areas. Large master bedroom enhanced with separate jetty tub, shower, dual sinks, walk-in closet & fireplaces. Landscaped private front yard with a custom 8 ft. tall treated steel privacy wall; as Well as Private Roof Top Veranda with Downtown Views! The top restaurants, bars, and shops in Deep Ellum are a block away and you will have easy access to Baylor University & Medical Center and DART Rail.