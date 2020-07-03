3701 Commerce Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Artistic modern townhouse nearly enhanced Deep Ellum area boasting of nice straight lines, open concept kitchen, large windows, light and bright feel. Property features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom and bonus areas. Large master bedroom enhanced with separate jetty tub, shower, dual sinks, walk-in closet & fireplaces. Landscaped private front yard with a custom 8 ft. tall treated steel privacy wall; as Well as Private Roof Top Veranda with Downtown Views! The top restaurants, bars, and shops in Deep Ellum are a block away and you will have easy access to Baylor University & Medical Center and DART Rail.