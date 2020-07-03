All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3701 Commerce Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3701 Commerce Street
Last updated June 18 2019 at 1:53 PM

3701 Commerce Street

3701 Commerce Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3701 Commerce Street, Dallas, TX 75226
Deep Ellum

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Artistic modern townhouse nearly enhanced Deep Ellum area boasting of nice straight lines, open concept kitchen, large windows, light and bright feel. Property features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom and bonus areas. Large master bedroom enhanced with separate jetty tub, shower, dual sinks, walk-in closet & fireplaces. Landscaped private front yard with a custom 8 ft. tall treated steel privacy wall; as Well as Private Roof Top Veranda with Downtown Views! The top restaurants, bars, and shops in Deep Ellum are a block away and you will have easy access to Baylor University & Medical Center and DART Rail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3701 Commerce Street have any available units?
3701 Commerce Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3701 Commerce Street have?
Some of 3701 Commerce Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3701 Commerce Street currently offering any rent specials?
3701 Commerce Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3701 Commerce Street pet-friendly?
No, 3701 Commerce Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3701 Commerce Street offer parking?
Yes, 3701 Commerce Street offers parking.
Does 3701 Commerce Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3701 Commerce Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3701 Commerce Street have a pool?
No, 3701 Commerce Street does not have a pool.
Does 3701 Commerce Street have accessible units?
No, 3701 Commerce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3701 Commerce Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3701 Commerce Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Magnolia on Eastern
7518 Eastern Ave
Dallas, TX 75209
The Christopher
2323 North Akard Street
Dallas, TX 75201
Alta Design District
1531 Inspiration Dr
Dallas, TX 75207
The Arches at Park Cities
4400 W University Blvd
Dallas, TX 75209
The Avery on Southwestern
8910 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75214
London
5601 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
Camden Victory Park
2787 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
Glen at Highpoint
9050 Markville Dr
Dallas, TX 75243

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University