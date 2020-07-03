All apartments in Dallas
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:58 AM

3636 Stables Lane

3636 Stables Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3636 Stables Lane, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
In a quiet and desirable North Dallas neighborhood. Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom. Tile floors throughout. New cabinets & granite. New tiled showers. This beautiful home is ready to be rented.

PLEASE READ THE REST FOR APPLICATION AND POLICIES. Must fill out Application to be considered. Minimum credit of 600. Background check.

To schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1184240?source=marketing

To Apply: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/895456

Animals: Up to 2 dogs. Medium and small breeds. Breed restrictions. $250 pet deposit for each.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3636 Stables Lane have any available units?
3636 Stables Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 3636 Stables Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3636 Stables Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3636 Stables Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3636 Stables Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3636 Stables Lane offer parking?
No, 3636 Stables Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3636 Stables Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3636 Stables Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3636 Stables Lane have a pool?
No, 3636 Stables Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3636 Stables Lane have accessible units?
No, 3636 Stables Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3636 Stables Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3636 Stables Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3636 Stables Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3636 Stables Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

