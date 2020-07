Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities garage

LOVELY, SPACIOUS, AND MOVE-IN READY! 3 bedroom 2.1 bath with private rear patio and your very own backyard! Oversized 2 car detached garage. All new wood laminate flooring throughout including all bedrooms. Comfortable and roomy on great neighborhood street plus ultra convenient location. Come see!