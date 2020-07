Amenities

Spacious two bedroom one bath home in walking distance to South Oak Cliff High School. This newly renovated home offers a living and dining area, two large bedrooms with ample closet space. House has just been completely renovated with brand new flooring, fixtures, A/C, etc. Also has a huge backyard and a 1 car garage. Please Call/Text Ike at 214-738-2719 or Email IkePropertyManagement2019@gmail.com today for more information!