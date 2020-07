Amenities

garage recently renovated fireplace

Beautifully updated mid-century modern home in the exclusive Kiestview addition of Dallas. Tons of natural light , large windows and mature trees. All new fixtures and counters inside. Open floor plan, with 3 Bedrooms 2 bathrooms and a very rare 2 car garage, with a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom garage apartment!! Perfect for supplemental income, office or studio ! To many updates to list ! This is a must see !!