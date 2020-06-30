3480 Timberview Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This adorable three bedroom two bath house has so much to offer. Move in ready with gorgeous finishes like granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and updated master bathroom. The open floor plan allows for beautiful natural light throughout. Refrigerator and washer and dryer included. Situated on a large lot, the backyard has an amazing space to relax and enjoy. Centrally located near Love Field Airport, 635, DNT, and 35. Come see this beautiful home. Once you see it you won't want to leave it!