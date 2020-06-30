All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:00 AM

3480 Timberview Road

3480 Timberview Road · No Longer Available
Location

3480 Timberview Road, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This adorable three bedroom two bath house has so much to offer. Move in ready with gorgeous finishes like granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and updated master bathroom. The open floor plan allows for beautiful natural light throughout. Refrigerator and washer and dryer included. Situated on a large lot, the backyard has an amazing space to relax and enjoy. Centrally located near Love Field Airport, 635, DNT, and 35. Come see this beautiful home. Once you see it you won't want to leave it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3480 Timberview Road have any available units?
3480 Timberview Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3480 Timberview Road have?
Some of 3480 Timberview Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3480 Timberview Road currently offering any rent specials?
3480 Timberview Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3480 Timberview Road pet-friendly?
No, 3480 Timberview Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3480 Timberview Road offer parking?
Yes, 3480 Timberview Road offers parking.
Does 3480 Timberview Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3480 Timberview Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3480 Timberview Road have a pool?
No, 3480 Timberview Road does not have a pool.
Does 3480 Timberview Road have accessible units?
No, 3480 Timberview Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3480 Timberview Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3480 Timberview Road has units with dishwashers.

