Renovated 2 Bed 2 Bath half duplex available for lease! Property has been aesthetically redesigned with dark wood flooring throughout with an open floor plans. The house features updated bathrooms & beautiful kitchen with backsplash, tons of storage, and SS appliances. The living room features red brick gas starter fireplace w ceiling fan and large windows for natural light. Spacious bedrooms. Huge backyard w wooden fence perfect for entertaining.