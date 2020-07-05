All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 27 2020 at 8:06 AM

3440 E Rosemeade Pkwy, Carrollton, TX 75007

3440 E Rosemeade Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

3440 E Rosemeade Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75007

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Carrollton unit w/Fitness center, 2 Pools, Business center, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Private detached garages, Door to door trash pickup, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, 2 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Play ground, W/D rental($50/mo), Handicap modified units

Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators

 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3440 E Rosemeade Pkwy, Carrollton, TX 75007 have any available units?
3440 E Rosemeade Pkwy, Carrollton, TX 75007 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3440 E Rosemeade Pkwy, Carrollton, TX 75007 have?
Some of 3440 E Rosemeade Pkwy, Carrollton, TX 75007's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3440 E Rosemeade Pkwy, Carrollton, TX 75007 currently offering any rent specials?
3440 E Rosemeade Pkwy, Carrollton, TX 75007 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3440 E Rosemeade Pkwy, Carrollton, TX 75007 pet-friendly?
No, 3440 E Rosemeade Pkwy, Carrollton, TX 75007 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3440 E Rosemeade Pkwy, Carrollton, TX 75007 offer parking?
Yes, 3440 E Rosemeade Pkwy, Carrollton, TX 75007 offers parking.
Does 3440 E Rosemeade Pkwy, Carrollton, TX 75007 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3440 E Rosemeade Pkwy, Carrollton, TX 75007 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3440 E Rosemeade Pkwy, Carrollton, TX 75007 have a pool?
Yes, 3440 E Rosemeade Pkwy, Carrollton, TX 75007 has a pool.
Does 3440 E Rosemeade Pkwy, Carrollton, TX 75007 have accessible units?
Yes, 3440 E Rosemeade Pkwy, Carrollton, TX 75007 has accessible units.
Does 3440 E Rosemeade Pkwy, Carrollton, TX 75007 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3440 E Rosemeade Pkwy, Carrollton, TX 75007 has units with dishwashers.

