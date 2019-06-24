3420 Misty Meadow Drive

Amenities
Stunning 2-story home! Gorgeous brick & stone facade, mature trees, immaculate landscaping! Inside-3 beds, 3 full baths, formal living & dining areas, executive study & French Doors, upstairs game room, 2-car garage. Upgrades include beautiful hardwoods, new roof 2016, extensive crown molding, plantation shutters, beverage fridge, trash compactor, landscape lighting, insulated garage door, dishwasher, & upstairs bath fully remodeled 2018! Gourmet kitchen boasts granite countertops with tumbled stone backsplash, soft close cabinetry, center island with electric cooktop, & built-in fridge. Spectacular Master with 6x6 Steam Shower. Amazing backyard with sparkling pool & spa. 10' BOB Cedar & Elec Gate.