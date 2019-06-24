All apartments in Dallas
3420 Misty Meadow Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3420 Misty Meadow Drive

3420 Misty Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3420 Misty Meadow Drive, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Stunning 2-story home! Gorgeous brick & stone facade, mature trees, immaculate landscaping! Inside-3 beds, 3 full baths, formal living & dining areas, executive study & French Doors, upstairs game room, 2-car garage. Upgrades include beautiful hardwoods, new roof 2016, extensive crown molding, plantation shutters, beverage fridge, trash compactor, landscape lighting, insulated garage door, dishwasher, & upstairs bath fully remodeled 2018! Gourmet kitchen boasts granite countertops with tumbled stone backsplash, soft close cabinetry, center island with electric cooktop, & built-in fridge. Spectacular Master with 6x6 Steam Shower. Amazing backyard with sparkling pool & spa. 10' BOB Cedar & Elec Gate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3420 Misty Meadow Drive have any available units?
3420 Misty Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3420 Misty Meadow Drive have?
Some of 3420 Misty Meadow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3420 Misty Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3420 Misty Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3420 Misty Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3420 Misty Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3420 Misty Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3420 Misty Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 3420 Misty Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3420 Misty Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3420 Misty Meadow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3420 Misty Meadow Drive has a pool.
Does 3420 Misty Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 3420 Misty Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3420 Misty Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3420 Misty Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.

