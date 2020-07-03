3418 McKinney Ave, Dallas

Amenities
Many centuries ago, it was quite common for people to believe the earth revolved around the sun, like it was no big deal! (Until that whole science thing came around) In a similar vein of questionable human irrationality, it’s easy to understand, and even come to the conclusion that all the cool s&*^ in Dallas revolves around you here. You may even come to the future nobel-prize winning conclusion that this place actually has some unreasonably powerful gravitational pull of coolness. Wouldn’t you want to live in the gravitational epicenter of cool?
Apartment Amenities
Washer/Dryer Included
Fully-Equipped Designer Kitchens
Stainless Steel Appliances
Granite Countertops
Custom Cabinetry
Tiled Kitchen Backsplashes
Designer Track and Pendant Lighting
Plank Wood Style Flooring
Built-In Bookshelves
Walk-In Closets
Digital Thermostats
Private Patios and Balconies
Additional Storage Areas
Wheelchair Access
Short Term/Corporate Units Available
Community Amenities
Rated as Walker's Paradise with score of 96/100 by Walkscore.com
Walking Distance to West Village and Cole Park
On-Site Hair Salon - Pura Vida
Luxer One Package Lockers
Rooftop Fitness Center
Third-Floor Resort-Style Pool
Sundeck with Cabanas
Outdoor Entertaining Kitchen
Resident Lounge
Laptop Bar and Workspace
24/7 Starbucks Coffee Bar
WIFI Access in Common Areas
Controlled Access Building and Garage Parking
Located on M-Line Trolley Route
24-Hour Emergency Maintenance
Professional Onsite Management Team
Online Payments Available
Hello!
I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a magical apartment locating genie in a bottle. I was born and raised here in Dallas, and I’m obsessed with helping people fall in love with the city as much as I have. I have an entire process designed to take all the stress and annoyance out of finding new apartments. Plus, I’m free to work with! Message me on my website or phone so we can get this apartment hunting party started.