3418 McKinney Ave, Dallas

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible carport clubhouse coffee bar gym parking pool 24hr maintenance e-payments garage internet access

Many centuries ago, it was quite common for people to believe the earth revolved around the sun, like it was no big deal! (Until that whole science thing came around) In a similar vein of questionable human irrationality, it’s easy to understand, and even come to the conclusion that all the cool s&*^ in Dallas revolves around you here. You may even come to the future nobel-prize winning conclusion that this place actually has some unreasonably powerful gravitational pull of coolness. Wouldn’t you want to live in the gravitational epicenter of cool?



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Washer/Dryer Included



Fully-Equipped Designer Kitchens



Stainless Steel Appliances



Granite Countertops



Custom Cabinetry



Tiled Kitchen Backsplashes



Designer Track and Pendant Lighting



Plank Wood Style Flooring



Built-In Bookshelves



Walk-In Closets



Digital Thermostats



Private Patios and Balconies



Additional Storage Areas



Wheelchair Access



Short Term/Corporate Units Available



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Rated as Walker's Paradise with score of 96/100 by Walkscore.com



Walking Distance to West Village and Cole Park



On-Site Hair Salon - Pura Vida



Luxer One Package Lockers



Rooftop Fitness Center



Third-Floor Resort-Style Pool



Sundeck with Cabanas



Outdoor Entertaining Kitchen



Resident Lounge



Laptop Bar and Workspace



24/7 Starbucks Coffee Bar



WIFI Access in Common Areas



Controlled Access Building and Garage Parking



Located on M-Line Trolley Route



24-Hour Emergency Maintenance



Professional Onsite Management Team



Online Payments Available



-------------------------------------------------



Hello!



I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a magical apartment locating genie in a bottle. I was born and raised here in Dallas, and I’m obsessed with helping people fall in love with the city as much as I have. I have an entire process designed to take all the stress and annoyance out of finding new apartments. Plus, I’m free to work with! Message me on my website or phone so we can get this apartment hunting party started.