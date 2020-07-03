All apartments in Dallas
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3418 McKinney Ave, Dallas
Last updated September 3 2019 at 4:12 AM

3418 McKinney Ave, Dallas

3418 Mckinney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3418 Mckinney Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
e-payments
garage
internet access
Many centuries ago, it was quite common for people to believe the earth revolved around the sun, like it was no big deal! (Until that whole science thing came around) In a similar vein of questionable human irrationality, it’s easy to understand, and even come to the conclusion that all the cool s&*^ in Dallas revolves around you here. You may even come to the future nobel-prize winning conclusion that this place actually has some unreasonably powerful gravitational pull of coolness. Wouldn’t you want to live in the gravitational epicenter of cool?

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Washer/Dryer Included

Fully-Equipped Designer Kitchens

Stainless Steel Appliances

Granite Countertops

Custom Cabinetry

Tiled Kitchen Backsplashes

Designer Track and Pendant Lighting

Plank Wood Style Flooring

Built-In Bookshelves

Walk-In Closets

Digital Thermostats

Private Patios and Balconies

Additional Storage Areas

Wheelchair Access

Short Term/Corporate Units Available

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Rated as Walker's Paradise with score of 96/100 by Walkscore.com

Walking Distance to West Village and Cole Park

On-Site Hair Salon - Pura Vida

Luxer One Package Lockers

Rooftop Fitness Center

Third-Floor Resort-Style Pool

Sundeck with Cabanas

Outdoor Entertaining Kitchen

Resident Lounge

Laptop Bar and Workspace

24/7 Starbucks Coffee Bar

WIFI Access in Common Areas

Controlled Access Building and Garage Parking

Located on M-Line Trolley Route

24-Hour Emergency Maintenance

Professional Onsite Management Team

Online Payments Available

-------------------------------------------------

Hello!

I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a magical apartment locating genie in a bottle. I was born and raised here in Dallas, and I’m obsessed with helping people fall in love with the city as much as I have. I have an entire process designed to take all the stress and annoyance out of finding new apartments. Plus, I’m free to work with! Message me on my website or phone so we can get this apartment hunting party started.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3418 McKinney Ave, Dallas have any available units?
3418 McKinney Ave, Dallas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3418 McKinney Ave, Dallas have?
Some of 3418 McKinney Ave, Dallas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3418 McKinney Ave, Dallas currently offering any rent specials?
3418 McKinney Ave, Dallas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3418 McKinney Ave, Dallas pet-friendly?
No, 3418 McKinney Ave, Dallas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3418 McKinney Ave, Dallas offer parking?
Yes, 3418 McKinney Ave, Dallas offers parking.
Does 3418 McKinney Ave, Dallas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3418 McKinney Ave, Dallas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3418 McKinney Ave, Dallas have a pool?
Yes, 3418 McKinney Ave, Dallas has a pool.
Does 3418 McKinney Ave, Dallas have accessible units?
Yes, 3418 McKinney Ave, Dallas has accessible units.
Does 3418 McKinney Ave, Dallas have units with dishwashers?
No, 3418 McKinney Ave, Dallas does not have units with dishwashers.

