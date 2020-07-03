Amenities

3333 Harry Hines Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75201 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sagai Tystad, Taco Street Locating, (972) 220-1995. Available from: 05/14/2019. No pets allowed. Elegance. Charm. Boutique. Luxury. Fancy. Sophistication. These are the tip of the iceberg of the increasingly redundant words you’ll be able to use when talking about your new apartment home. You may soon become accustomed to the reality that your friends will be totally jealous of you. Friends from your past will hit you up out of the woodwork now that they’ve found out that you’ve “made it”. I mean, look at that chandelier right? How about you just come check this place out. _____________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Sleek granite countertops Double-door refrigerator Private balconies Vertical spa in two-bedrooms Engineered wood floors Stainless steel appliances 9.5 foot ceilings for open, airy feel Full sized washer/dryers in homes Large mirrors, double vanities and designer lighting Penthouse apartment homes available in tower _____________________________________________________ Community Amenities Hello Alfred - Personal Concierge Services Resort-style pool Two lush courtyards Private resident lounge Electric car charging stations Fireplace and built-in grilling area Bark park Cycle storage Rooftop deck with 360 degree views Fitness studio with interactive spin room Cyber lounge 24/7 on-site dry cleaning and laundry service with Pressbox Outdoor patio lounge on the Katy Trail Fully-equipped 2-story fitness center Boardroom Enjoy access to the Katy Trail outside your back door 5-minute commute to Downtown Dallas Shop local favorites in Victory Park or the West Village Enjoy good eats and cold beers at Katy Trail Ice House Just off of I-35E and near the Dallas Love Field Airport Delicious cuisines at nearby Meddlesome Moth or FT33 Have a picnic or take Fido for a walk at Klyde Warren Park Close proximity to Whole Foods & Dallas Farmer’s Market ================================= In the apartment hunt? Howdy! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a beach going, world traveling, rock climbing Dallas girl. I have a super cool business where I help people like you find apartments in Dallas. I love showing newcomers around town and helping people figure out where to live. I have an entire process designed to make the apartment locating hunt easy and fun. Plus I’m super free to work with. Free like that Netflix account your parents don’t know you still use. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunt awesome! [ Published 15-May-19 / ID 2973640 ]