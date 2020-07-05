All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:49 PM

3329 Mayhew Drive

3329 Mayhew Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3329 Mayhew Drive, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Terrific 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the Casa View area. Fresh carpet through out. Private master bath. Huge backyard and mature trees. This home has an eat-in kitchen plus dining room. The living room also includes a separate step down den. Oversized laundry room with space for extra storage. Landlord maintains the yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3329 Mayhew Drive have any available units?
3329 Mayhew Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3329 Mayhew Drive have?
Some of 3329 Mayhew Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3329 Mayhew Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3329 Mayhew Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3329 Mayhew Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3329 Mayhew Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3329 Mayhew Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3329 Mayhew Drive offers parking.
Does 3329 Mayhew Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3329 Mayhew Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3329 Mayhew Drive have a pool?
No, 3329 Mayhew Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3329 Mayhew Drive have accessible units?
No, 3329 Mayhew Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3329 Mayhew Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3329 Mayhew Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

