Terrific 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the Casa View area. Fresh carpet through out. Private master bath. Huge backyard and mature trees. This home has an eat-in kitchen plus dining room. The living room also includes a separate step down den. Oversized laundry room with space for extra storage. Landlord maintains the yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3329 Mayhew Drive have any available units?
3329 Mayhew Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3329 Mayhew Drive have?
Some of 3329 Mayhew Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3329 Mayhew Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3329 Mayhew Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.