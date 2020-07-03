All apartments in Dallas
3255 Whitehall Drive

3255 Whitehall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3255 Whitehall Drive, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Stylish and completely renovated 5-bedroom, 4 bath, 3297 sq. ft. home. Includes three Master suites, with generous walk-in closets. Perfect for a large or multigenerational family. This Kenilworth Estates home enjoys an open floor plan with many updates including granite and marble counter tops, engineered wood floors, stainless steel appliances, designer glass tile, custom vanities. New plumbing, two new air conditioners, new attic insulation, duct work, electrical, foundation, roof replaced in 2016. Enjoy a corner fireplace in beautiful great room, private entrance to rear master bedroom, huge laundry room with plenty of storage, secluded patio deck within a large backyard, with gate and ample rear parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3255 Whitehall Drive have any available units?
3255 Whitehall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3255 Whitehall Drive have?
Some of 3255 Whitehall Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3255 Whitehall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3255 Whitehall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3255 Whitehall Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3255 Whitehall Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3255 Whitehall Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3255 Whitehall Drive offers parking.
Does 3255 Whitehall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3255 Whitehall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3255 Whitehall Drive have a pool?
No, 3255 Whitehall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3255 Whitehall Drive have accessible units?
No, 3255 Whitehall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3255 Whitehall Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3255 Whitehall Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

