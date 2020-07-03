3255 Whitehall Drive

Amenities

Stylish and completely renovated 5-bedroom, 4 bath, 3297 sq. ft. home. Includes three Master suites, with generous walk-in closets. Perfect for a large or multigenerational family. This Kenilworth Estates home enjoys an open floor plan with many updates including granite and marble counter tops, engineered wood floors, stainless steel appliances, designer glass tile, custom vanities. New plumbing, two new air conditioners, new attic insulation, duct work, electrical, foundation, roof replaced in 2016. Enjoy a corner fireplace in beautiful great room, private entrance to rear master bedroom, huge laundry room with plenty of storage, secluded patio deck within a large backyard, with gate and ample rear parking.