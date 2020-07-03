3251 Cambrick St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful & Modern 3-story Condo located centrally to uptown, granite counters and breakfast bar that opens to the spacious living room. Home offers vaulted ceilings, wood flooring and fireplace. The 3rd floor master bedroom has a large walk in closet and private patio. Home is located 1 block from the Katy Trail, 1 block from Cole Park and 2 blocks from the exclusive West Village. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com



*Pets permitted but must be below 20lbs.



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=WUeS48NmHq&env=production



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com