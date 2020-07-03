All apartments in Dallas
3251 Cambrick St
Last updated January 10 2020 at 12:01 AM

3251 Cambrick St

3251 Cambrick Street · No Longer Available
Location

3251 Cambrick Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful & Modern 3-story Condo located centrally to uptown, granite counters and breakfast bar that opens to the spacious living room. Home offers vaulted ceilings, wood flooring and fireplace. The 3rd floor master bedroom has a large walk in closet and private patio. Home is located 1 block from the Katy Trail, 1 block from Cole Park and 2 blocks from the exclusive West Village. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

*Pets permitted but must be below 20lbs.

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=WUeS48NmHq&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3251 Cambrick St have any available units?
3251 Cambrick St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3251 Cambrick St have?
Some of 3251 Cambrick St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3251 Cambrick St currently offering any rent specials?
3251 Cambrick St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3251 Cambrick St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3251 Cambrick St is pet friendly.
Does 3251 Cambrick St offer parking?
No, 3251 Cambrick St does not offer parking.
Does 3251 Cambrick St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3251 Cambrick St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3251 Cambrick St have a pool?
No, 3251 Cambrick St does not have a pool.
Does 3251 Cambrick St have accessible units?
No, 3251 Cambrick St does not have accessible units.
Does 3251 Cambrick St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3251 Cambrick St does not have units with dishwashers.

