325 North St. Paul Street
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

325 North St. Paul Street

325 North Saint Paul Street · No Longer Available
Location

325 North Saint Paul Street, Dallas, TX 75201
Downtown Dallas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
conference room
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
internet access
media room
package receiving
Finally, you’ve finally found an apartment that comes with it’s own wine coolers. Amazing. Now you finally have a place to store your rare collection of vintage wines. You know, that one bottle you have from Napoleon’s secret collection. And that other one you retrieved from the sunken pirate ship off the coast of the Maldives. And that other bottle that was gifted to you by a wealthy great-great-grand-parent from the 1800’s. And that other bottle from your personal winery (since you own a winery or two of course). You get the idea. Oh, and the apartment is pretty excellent too.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

In-Kitchen Wine Coolers

Sonos Surround Sound Throughout Apartments

Accent Walls

Built-In Shelving and Desks

Granite or Quartz Countertops in Kitchen and Bathrooms

Washer/Dryer Included

Electronic Thermostat

Customizable Freedom Rail Closets

Euro Spa Showers and Soaker Tubs

Extra Storage

Frameless Ribbon Windows

Hardwood Floors

High-Speed Internet

Italian Marble Tiled Bathrooms

Pocket Doors

Stainless Steel Appliances

Tiled Backsplashes in Kitchens

Downtown Dallas View

Cable Ready

Air Conditioner

Ceiling Fan

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Downtown Dallas Highrise Living

Located in the heart of downtown dallas

30th Floor Club Room

30th Floor Sky Lounge

5,000 sf Fitness Center Featuring Technogym

Resort Style Pool Area with Private Cabanas

Short Term Lease

Spin Theatre

Covered Parking

Direct Access to DART and McKinney Avenue Trolley

Bike Racks

Onsite Bark Park

Outdoor Grilling Area

Package Receiving

Private Dining/Conference Room with Kitchen Area for Catering Services

Private Massage Room

Recycling

------------------------------------------------

Who is this crazy person?

Hello! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a born and raised Dallas local. I’m an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method thats helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I’m free to work with! Hit me up!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 North St. Paul Street have any available units?
325 North St. Paul Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 North St. Paul Street have?
Some of 325 North St. Paul Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 North St. Paul Street currently offering any rent specials?
325 North St. Paul Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 North St. Paul Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 325 North St. Paul Street is pet friendly.
Does 325 North St. Paul Street offer parking?
Yes, 325 North St. Paul Street offers parking.
Does 325 North St. Paul Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 325 North St. Paul Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 North St. Paul Street have a pool?
Yes, 325 North St. Paul Street has a pool.
Does 325 North St. Paul Street have accessible units?
Yes, 325 North St. Paul Street has accessible units.
Does 325 North St. Paul Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 North St. Paul Street does not have units with dishwashers.

