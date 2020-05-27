325 North St. Paul Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible conference room carport clubhouse dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage hot tub internet access media room package receiving

Finally, you’ve finally found an apartment that comes with it’s own wine coolers. Amazing. Now you finally have a place to store your rare collection of vintage wines. You know, that one bottle you have from Napoleon’s secret collection. And that other one you retrieved from the sunken pirate ship off the coast of the Maldives. And that other bottle that was gifted to you by a wealthy great-great-grand-parent from the 1800’s. And that other bottle from your personal winery (since you own a winery or two of course). You get the idea. Oh, and the apartment is pretty excellent too.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



In-Kitchen Wine Coolers



Sonos Surround Sound Throughout Apartments



Accent Walls



Built-In Shelving and Desks



Granite or Quartz Countertops in Kitchen and Bathrooms



Washer/Dryer Included



Electronic Thermostat



Customizable Freedom Rail Closets



Euro Spa Showers and Soaker Tubs



Extra Storage



Frameless Ribbon Windows



Hardwood Floors



High-Speed Internet



Italian Marble Tiled Bathrooms



Pocket Doors



Stainless Steel Appliances



Tiled Backsplashes in Kitchens



Downtown Dallas View



Cable Ready



Air Conditioner



Ceiling Fan



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Downtown Dallas Highrise Living



Located in the heart of downtown dallas



30th Floor Club Room



30th Floor Sky Lounge



5,000 sf Fitness Center Featuring Technogym



Resort Style Pool Area with Private Cabanas



Short Term Lease



Spin Theatre



Covered Parking



Direct Access to DART and McKinney Avenue Trolley



Bike Racks



Onsite Bark Park



Outdoor Grilling Area



Package Receiving



Private Dining/Conference Room with Kitchen Area for Catering Services



Private Massage Room



Recycling



------------------------------------------------



Who is this crazy person?



Hello! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a born and raised Dallas local. I’m an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method thats helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I’m free to work with! Hit me up!