325 North St. Paul Street

Amenities
Finally, you’ve finally found an apartment that comes with it’s own wine coolers. Amazing. Now you finally have a place to store your rare collection of vintage wines. You know, that one bottle you have from Napoleon’s secret collection. And that other one you retrieved from the sunken pirate ship off the coast of the Maldives. And that other bottle that was gifted to you by a wealthy great-great-grand-parent from the 1800’s. And that other bottle from your personal winery (since you own a winery or two of course). You get the idea. Oh, and the apartment is pretty excellent too.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
In-Kitchen Wine Coolers
Sonos Surround Sound Throughout Apartments
Accent Walls
Built-In Shelving and Desks
Granite or Quartz Countertops in Kitchen and Bathrooms
Washer/Dryer Included
Electronic Thermostat
Customizable Freedom Rail Closets
Euro Spa Showers and Soaker Tubs
Extra Storage
Frameless Ribbon Windows
Hardwood Floors
High-Speed Internet
Italian Marble Tiled Bathrooms
Pocket Doors
Stainless Steel Appliances
Tiled Backsplashes in Kitchens
Downtown Dallas View
Cable Ready
Air Conditioner
Ceiling Fan
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Downtown Dallas Highrise Living
Located in the heart of downtown dallas
30th Floor Club Room
30th Floor Sky Lounge
5,000 sf Fitness Center Featuring Technogym
Resort Style Pool Area with Private Cabanas
Short Term Lease
Spin Theatre
Covered Parking
Direct Access to DART and McKinney Avenue Trolley
Bike Racks
Onsite Bark Park
Outdoor Grilling Area
Package Receiving
Private Dining/Conference Room with Kitchen Area for Catering Services
Private Massage Room
Recycling
------------------------------------------------
Who is this crazy person?
Hello! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a born and raised Dallas local. I’m an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method thats helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I’m free to work with! Hit me up!