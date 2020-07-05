All apartments in Dallas
3140 Harvard Avenue
Last updated January 27 2020 at 1:05 AM

3140 Harvard Avenue

3140 Harvard Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3140 Harvard Ave, Dallas, TX 75205
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
dog park
gym
pool
new construction
valet service
NEW LUXURY APARTMENTS! Apt. 1701 Incredible views of Downtown Dallas & North to SMU. Close to the Katy Trail & restaurants around the Knox area. Choose from 3 finishes, all w marble, hardwoods, Wolf range-oven, wine frig & full size washer & dryer. Level 1 Salon-Comfortable Lounge space with Private Residents Bar, Gallery-Sitting Room w Baby Grand Piano & outdoor Porch Seating Area, Private Boardroom & Study, Garden Room-spacious area ideal for hosting private events, Secret Garden-an outdoor oasis w Fountain & Fireplace. Level 3 The Founders Room w Starbucks coffee, The Library, Entertaining kitchen, Boutique Fitness Center, Fitness Terrace, Pool Terrace. Dog Park on Level 4. 24hr Concierge and Valet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3140 Harvard Avenue have any available units?
3140 Harvard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3140 Harvard Avenue have?
Some of 3140 Harvard Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3140 Harvard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3140 Harvard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3140 Harvard Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3140 Harvard Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3140 Harvard Avenue offer parking?
No, 3140 Harvard Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3140 Harvard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3140 Harvard Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3140 Harvard Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3140 Harvard Avenue has a pool.
Does 3140 Harvard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3140 Harvard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3140 Harvard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3140 Harvard Avenue has units with dishwashers.

