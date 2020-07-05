3140 Harvard Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge dog park gym pool new construction valet service

NEW LUXURY APARTMENTS! Apt. 1701 Incredible views of Downtown Dallas & North to SMU. Close to the Katy Trail & restaurants around the Knox area. Choose from 3 finishes, all w marble, hardwoods, Wolf range-oven, wine frig & full size washer & dryer. Level 1 Salon-Comfortable Lounge space with Private Residents Bar, Gallery-Sitting Room w Baby Grand Piano & outdoor Porch Seating Area, Private Boardroom & Study, Garden Room-spacious area ideal for hosting private events, Secret Garden-an outdoor oasis w Fountain & Fireplace. Level 3 The Founders Room w Starbucks coffee, The Library, Entertaining kitchen, Boutique Fitness Center, Fitness Terrace, Pool Terrace. Dog Park on Level 4. 24hr Concierge and Valet.