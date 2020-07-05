3140 Harvard Avenue

Amenities
NEW LUXURY APARTMENTS! Apt. 1701 Incredible views of Downtown Dallas & North to SMU. Close to the Katy Trail & restaurants around the Knox area. Choose from 3 finishes, all w marble, hardwoods, Wolf range-oven, wine frig & full size washer & dryer. Level 1 Salon-Comfortable Lounge space with Private Residents Bar, Gallery-Sitting Room w Baby Grand Piano & outdoor Porch Seating Area, Private Boardroom & Study, Garden Room-spacious area ideal for hosting private events, Secret Garden-an outdoor oasis w Fountain & Fireplace. Level 3 The Founders Room w Starbucks coffee, The Library, Entertaining kitchen, Boutique Fitness Center, Fitness Terrace, Pool Terrace. Dog Park on Level 4. 24hr Concierge and Valet.