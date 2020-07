Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic 2-2.5-1 for lease. 2260 sqft large open floor plan with 2 story vaulted ceilings in main living area, split beds each with its own bath, bright kitchen with island & slate floors, breakfast area with bay windows, Texas-sized master bed with separate sitting area & fireplace, master bath with his & her vanities, oversized closets, walk-in shower with large soaking tub, & rear patio. Terrific floor plan for roommates, entertainment. Convenient access to downtown, Uptown.