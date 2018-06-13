All apartments in Dallas
3111 N Houston St
Last updated November 20 2019

3111 N Houston St

3111 N Houston St · No Longer Available
Location

3111 N Houston St, Dallas, TX 75219
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
car charging
carport
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
lobby
pet friendly
I assure you, this is not fake news. This is not a drill. This is not another hallucination from that mushroom pizza you ate a few hours ago. What this is is an opportunity of a lifetime. The opportunity to live in an outrageously nice apartment home. It’s the opportunity to catapult your instagram account with millions of loving internet people. It’s the opportunity to become the most idolized person in your high school yearbook. The opportunity to wake up everyday in some super cool dream of apartment awesomeness. This is not a drill. Come check this place out!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Unique interior finish options

Floor-to-ceiling windows

Dramatic views of the city*

Gourmet kitchens with Frigidaire Professional Gallery stainless appliances

Electrolux Professional Gallery stainless appliances in penthouses

Italian-inspired cabinetry with self-closure hardware

Sleek granite countertops and full-height backsplashes

Hand-scraped hardwood floors in living/dining areas, kitchens and entries

Distinctive porcelain tile in all spa-style baths

Oversized walk-in showers

Air-jet Jacuzzi tubs in penthouses

Designer lighting with pendant lights in kitchens

Ceiling fans in bedrooms

JBL surround sound speaker systems

Private terraces

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Certified at LEED Gold®

Shared spaces powered by 100% renewable energy

One-acre landscaped rooftop with panoramic views

Infinity-edge pool with underwater sound system

Private cabanas

Relaxation area with fountain

Outdoor fire pit with resort lounge seating

Grilling areas

Chef-designed resident catering kitchen

3,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center

Skyline lounge with flat-screen TVs that opens to the outdoors

Executive conference center

Java bar

Covered pet promenade

Wi-Fi throughout amenity areas

24-hour lobby attendant

Concierge services

Gated parking garage

Electric car charging stations

Bike storage

Pet-friendly community with dog park

Private roof terrace with fire pit exclusively for penthouse residents

Complimentary cruiser bike rentals

=================================

In the apartment hunt?

Howdy! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a beach going, world traveling, rock climbing Dallas girl. I have a super cool business where I help people like you find apartments in Dallas. I love showing newcomers around town and helping people figure out where to live. I have an entire process designed to make the apartment locating hunt easy and fun. Plus I’m super free to work with. Free like that Netflix account your parents don’t know you still use. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunt awesome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3111 N Houston St have any available units?
3111 N Houston St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3111 N Houston St have?
Some of 3111 N Houston St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3111 N Houston St currently offering any rent specials?
3111 N Houston St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3111 N Houston St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3111 N Houston St is pet friendly.
Does 3111 N Houston St offer parking?
Yes, 3111 N Houston St offers parking.
Does 3111 N Houston St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3111 N Houston St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3111 N Houston St have a pool?
Yes, 3111 N Houston St has a pool.
Does 3111 N Houston St have accessible units?
Yes, 3111 N Houston St has accessible units.
Does 3111 N Houston St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3111 N Houston St does not have units with dishwashers.

