3111 N Houston St

Apartment Amenities
Unique interior finish options
Floor-to-ceiling windows
Dramatic views of the city*
Gourmet kitchens with Frigidaire Professional Gallery stainless appliances
Electrolux Professional Gallery stainless appliances in penthouses
Italian-inspired cabinetry with self-closure hardware
Sleek granite countertops and full-height backsplashes
Hand-scraped hardwood floors in living/dining areas, kitchens and entries
Distinctive porcelain tile in all spa-style baths
Oversized walk-in showers
Air-jet Jacuzzi tubs in penthouses
Designer lighting with pendant lights in kitchens
Ceiling fans in bedrooms
JBL surround sound speaker systems
Private terraces
Community Amenities
Certified at LEED Gold®
Shared spaces powered by 100% renewable energy
One-acre landscaped rooftop with panoramic views
Infinity-edge pool with underwater sound system
Private cabanas
Relaxation area with fountain
Outdoor fire pit with resort lounge seating
Grilling areas
Chef-designed resident catering kitchen
3,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center
Skyline lounge with flat-screen TVs that opens to the outdoors
Executive conference center
Java bar
Covered pet promenade
Wi-Fi throughout amenity areas
24-hour lobby attendant
Concierge services
Gated parking garage
Electric car charging stations
Bike storage
Pet-friendly community with dog park
Private roof terrace with fire pit exclusively for penthouse residents
Complimentary cruiser bike rentals
