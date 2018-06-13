3111 N Houston St

Amenities

I assure you, this is not fake news. This is not a drill. This is not another hallucination from that mushroom pizza you ate a few hours ago. What this is is an opportunity of a lifetime. The opportunity to live in an outrageously nice apartment home. It’s the opportunity to catapult your instagram account with millions of loving internet people. It’s the opportunity to become the most idolized person in your high school yearbook. The opportunity to wake up everyday in some super cool dream of apartment awesomeness. This is not a drill. Come check this place out!



Apartment Amenities



Unique interior finish options



Floor-to-ceiling windows



Dramatic views of the city*



Gourmet kitchens with Frigidaire Professional Gallery stainless appliances



Electrolux Professional Gallery stainless appliances in penthouses



Italian-inspired cabinetry with self-closure hardware



Sleek granite countertops and full-height backsplashes



Hand-scraped hardwood floors in living/dining areas, kitchens and entries



Distinctive porcelain tile in all spa-style baths



Oversized walk-in showers



Air-jet Jacuzzi tubs in penthouses



Designer lighting with pendant lights in kitchens



Ceiling fans in bedrooms



JBL surround sound speaker systems



Private terraces



Community Amenities



Certified at LEED Gold®



Shared spaces powered by 100% renewable energy



One-acre landscaped rooftop with panoramic views



Infinity-edge pool with underwater sound system



Private cabanas



Relaxation area with fountain



Outdoor fire pit with resort lounge seating



Grilling areas



Chef-designed resident catering kitchen



3,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center



Skyline lounge with flat-screen TVs that opens to the outdoors



Executive conference center



Java bar



Covered pet promenade



Wi-Fi throughout amenity areas



24-hour lobby attendant



Concierge services



Gated parking garage



Electric car charging stations



Bike storage



Pet-friendly community with dog park



Private roof terrace with fire pit exclusively for penthouse residents



Complimentary cruiser bike rentals



