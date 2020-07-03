3103 Monte Carlo Street

Amenities

House for Rent located conveniently within close proximately to Kiest Park. With 5 bedrooms, one regular full bath and two spacious open bathrooms there is plenty of space for a growing family. The home has a new carpet in the bedrooms, Saltillo tile in one of the living areas, tile, linoleum, and fresh paint throughout. Granite countertops, A key feature of this home is that much of the light entering the home is due to natural light domes that bring in light in with no power usage. With a front porch and fenced in the back yard this home ideal for the growing family.