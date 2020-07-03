All apartments in Dallas
3103 Monte Carlo Street

Location

3103 Monte Carlo Street, Dallas, TX 75224
Perryton Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
House for Rent located conveniently within close proximately to Kiest Park. With 5 bedrooms, one regular full bath and two spacious open bathrooms there is plenty of space for a growing family. The home has a new carpet in the bedrooms, Saltillo tile in one of the living areas, tile, linoleum, and fresh paint throughout. Granite countertops, A key feature of this home is that much of the light entering the home is due to natural light domes that bring in light in with no power usage. With a front porch and fenced in the back yard this home ideal for the growing family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3103 Monte Carlo Street have any available units?
3103 Monte Carlo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 3103 Monte Carlo Street currently offering any rent specials?
3103 Monte Carlo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3103 Monte Carlo Street pet-friendly?
No, 3103 Monte Carlo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3103 Monte Carlo Street offer parking?
No, 3103 Monte Carlo Street does not offer parking.
Does 3103 Monte Carlo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3103 Monte Carlo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3103 Monte Carlo Street have a pool?
No, 3103 Monte Carlo Street does not have a pool.
Does 3103 Monte Carlo Street have accessible units?
No, 3103 Monte Carlo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3103 Monte Carlo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3103 Monte Carlo Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3103 Monte Carlo Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3103 Monte Carlo Street does not have units with air conditioning.

