3043 Modella Ave

2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage Near Northhaven & Webb Chapel - Charming 2 bedroom home with great floorplan! A spacious living area with gas fireplace welcomes you into the home. Formal dining space with wet bar sits just off of the living area. Galley kitchen boasts ample cabinet and countertop space, black appliances and cozy breakfast nook. Spacious master suite with private patio access. Fenced yard with oversized patio. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!



No Section 8. No Pets. No Smoking.



Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.



No Pets Allowed



