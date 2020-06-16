All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3037 Larry Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3037 Larry Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3037 Larry Drive

3037 Larry Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3037 Larry Drive, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
NICELY updated 3 bedrm, 2 bath, 1 carport brick home. Beautiful drive-up w shade trees & nice landscaping. Newly added hardwoods and ceramic tile floors., no carpet. Recent roof, dbl paned windows, electric service upgrade, new 50 gal water heater, all for lower utils. Kitchen features, granite, subway tile backsplash, new appliances. Bathrms like new! Lrg backyard w wood fence for private outdoor entertaining. Close to schools, Eastfield CC, shopping and more. Show and lease.
Please verify schools and sq footage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3037 Larry Drive have any available units?
3037 Larry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3037 Larry Drive have?
Some of 3037 Larry Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3037 Larry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3037 Larry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3037 Larry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3037 Larry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3037 Larry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3037 Larry Drive offers parking.
Does 3037 Larry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3037 Larry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3037 Larry Drive have a pool?
No, 3037 Larry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3037 Larry Drive have accessible units?
No, 3037 Larry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3037 Larry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3037 Larry Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Preston Pointe
14041 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
The Christopher
2323 North Akard Street
Dallas, TX 75201
Mark at Midtown Park
10550 N Central Expy
Dallas, TX 75231
Ventana at Spring Valley
5555 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Village on the Green
5301 Alpha Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Ivy Urban Living
4211 Cabell Dr
Dallas, TX 75204
White Rock Lake Apartment Villas
9191 Garland Rd
Dallas, TX 75218
Vibe Medical District
2140 Medical District Dr
Dallas, TX 75235

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University