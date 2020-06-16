3037 Larry Drive

Amenities

NICELY updated 3 bedrm, 2 bath, 1 carport brick home. Beautiful drive-up w shade trees & nice landscaping. Newly added hardwoods and ceramic tile floors., no carpet. Recent roof, dbl paned windows, electric service upgrade, new 50 gal water heater, all for lower utils. Kitchen features, granite, subway tile backsplash, new appliances. Bathrms like new! Lrg backyard w wood fence for private outdoor entertaining. Close to schools, Eastfield CC, shopping and more. Show and lease.

Please verify schools and sq footage.