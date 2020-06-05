All apartments in Dallas
Last updated December 2 2019 at 2:40 PM

3031 Elizabeth St Dallas

3031 Elizabeth Street · No Longer Available
Location

3031 Elizabeth Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
alarm system
conference room
carport
coffee bar
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
package receiving
You’ve done quite well for yourself! You’ve published your third New York Time’s best selling semi-autobiographical spy novel (and yes, the third is better than the first two). You’ve just raised 50 million dollars from that world-renowned investment firm to fund your idea to disrupt the Christmas sweaters for cats industry. You’ve even jumped 20 slots in Time Magazine’s 100 Coolest People of the Year award. That famous celebrity chef guy has called you up for advice on where to get the best bite in town. But even cooler, you’ve just moved into the brand new fresh-out-of-the-oven apartment that certainly likely to make you the talk of the town.

Apartment Amenities

Double vanities in baths

Alarm systems

Programmable thermostats

Gorgeous kitchens with deep, single bowl sinks and high-end faucets

Ample storage + built-ins

Individual washer & dryer

Private Balconies

Light-filled open layouts with high ceilings

Quartz countertops

Custom cabinets with designer pulls

City views

Tile backsplashes

Separate dining areas

Eco-friendly wood plank-style flooring

USB ports in kitchens and wired for in-home music

Upgraded lighting packages

EnergyStar stainless appliance packages

Wired for the flat screen TV and high-speed Internet

Deep bathtubs

Community Amenities

Online payments available

Across the street from Cole Park

Boutique resort-inspired pool

Conference room

Multiple social zones with free Wi-Fi

Outdoor deck and BBQ grills

Self-service package acceptance

Garage parking with direct access to elevators

Dog wash

24-Hour fitness studio with state of the art cardio and strength training equipment

Coffee bar

Dedicated bike storage

Three blocks to Katy Trail

Five minutes to Downtown Dallas

Walk to DART

Stroll or Uber to Mckinney Avenue and Knox Henderson hotspots

Easy access to the Central Expressway, McKinney and Fitzhugh

Pup park

In the apartment hunt?

Howdy! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a beach going, world traveling, rock climbing Dallas girl. I have a super cool business where I help people like you find apartments in Dallas. I love showing newcomers around town and helping people figure out where to live. I have an entire process designed to make the apartment locating hunt easy and fun. Plus I’m super free to work with. Free like that Netflix account your parents don’t know you still use. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunt awesome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

