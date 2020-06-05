3031 Elizabeth St Dallas

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible alarm system conference room carport coffee bar elevator 24hr gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access package receiving

You’ve done quite well for yourself! You’ve published your third New York Time’s best selling semi-autobiographical spy novel (and yes, the third is better than the first two). You’ve just raised 50 million dollars from that world-renowned investment firm to fund your idea to disrupt the Christmas sweaters for cats industry. You’ve even jumped 20 slots in Time Magazine’s 100 Coolest People of the Year award. That famous celebrity chef guy has called you up for advice on where to get the best bite in town. But even cooler, you’ve just moved into the brand new fresh-out-of-the-oven apartment that certainly likely to make you the talk of the town.



Apartment Amenities



Double vanities in baths



Alarm systems



Programmable thermostats



Gorgeous kitchens with deep, single bowl sinks and high-end faucets



Ample storage + built-ins



Individual washer & dryer



Private Balconies



Light-filled open layouts with high ceilings



Quartz countertops



Custom cabinets with designer pulls



City views



Tile backsplashes



Separate dining areas



Eco-friendly wood plank-style flooring



USB ports in kitchens and wired for in-home music



Upgraded lighting packages



EnergyStar stainless appliance packages



Wired for the flat screen TV and high-speed Internet



Deep bathtubs



Community Amenities



Online payments available



Across the street from Cole Park



Boutique resort-inspired pool



Conference room



Multiple social zones with free Wi-Fi



Outdoor deck and BBQ grills



Self-service package acceptance



Garage parking with direct access to elevators



Dog wash



24-Hour fitness studio with state of the art cardio and strength training equipment



Coffee bar



Dedicated bike storage



Three blocks to Katy Trail



Five minutes to Downtown Dallas



Walk to DART



Stroll or Uber to Mckinney Avenue and Knox Henderson hotspots



Easy access to the Central Expressway, McKinney and Fitzhugh



Pup park



In the apartment hunt?



Howdy! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a beach going, world traveling, rock climbing Dallas girl. I have a super cool business where I help people like you find apartments in Dallas. I love showing newcomers around town and helping people figure out where to live. I have an entire process designed to make the apartment locating hunt easy and fun. Plus I’m super free to work with. Free like that Netflix account your parents don’t know you still use. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunt awesome!