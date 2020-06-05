3031 Elizabeth St Dallas

Amenities
You’ve done quite well for yourself! You’ve published your third New York Time’s best selling semi-autobiographical spy novel (and yes, the third is better than the first two). You’ve just raised 50 million dollars from that world-renowned investment firm to fund your idea to disrupt the Christmas sweaters for cats industry. You’ve even jumped 20 slots in Time Magazine’s 100 Coolest People of the Year award. That famous celebrity chef guy has called you up for advice on where to get the best bite in town. But even cooler, you’ve just moved into the brand new fresh-out-of-the-oven apartment that certainly likely to make you the talk of the town.
Apartment Amenities
Double vanities in baths
Alarm systems
Programmable thermostats
Gorgeous kitchens with deep, single bowl sinks and high-end faucets
Ample storage + built-ins
Individual washer & dryer
Private Balconies
Light-filled open layouts with high ceilings
Quartz countertops
Custom cabinets with designer pulls
City views
Tile backsplashes
Separate dining areas
Eco-friendly wood plank-style flooring
USB ports in kitchens and wired for in-home music
Upgraded lighting packages
EnergyStar stainless appliance packages
Wired for the flat screen TV and high-speed Internet
Deep bathtubs
Community Amenities
Online payments available
Across the street from Cole Park
Boutique resort-inspired pool
Conference room
Multiple social zones with free Wi-Fi
Outdoor deck and BBQ grills
Self-service package acceptance
Garage parking with direct access to elevators
Dog wash
24-Hour fitness studio with state of the art cardio and strength training equipment
Coffee bar
Dedicated bike storage
Three blocks to Katy Trail
Five minutes to Downtown Dallas
Walk to DART
Stroll or Uber to Mckinney Avenue and Knox Henderson hotspots
Easy access to the Central Expressway, McKinney and Fitzhugh
Pup park
