All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3031 50th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3031 50th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3031 50th Street

3031 50th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Cedar Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3031 50th Street, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
Great property with recent updates, large backyard in nice and quiet neighborhood. Property manager Morrison Management will handle showings and application instructions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3031 50th Street have any available units?
3031 50th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 3031 50th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3031 50th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3031 50th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3031 50th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3031 50th Street offer parking?
No, 3031 50th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3031 50th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3031 50th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3031 50th Street have a pool?
No, 3031 50th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3031 50th Street have accessible units?
No, 3031 50th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3031 50th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3031 50th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3031 50th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3031 50th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southside on Lamar
1409 S Lamar St
Dallas, TX 75215
3700M
3700 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Lennox at West Village
3700 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Preston Creek Apartments
5902 Preston Oaks Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Alexan Lower Greenville
5619 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
The Oaks of North Dallas Apartments
4701 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
The Briscoe
12639 Coit Rd
Dallas, TX 75251
Highland Road Village
2704 S Cockrell Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75211

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University