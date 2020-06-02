Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3031 50th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3031 50th Street
3031 50th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Cedar Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
3031 50th Street, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest
Amenities
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
Great property with recent updates, large backyard in nice and quiet neighborhood. Property manager Morrison Management will handle showings and application instructions.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3031 50th Street have any available units?
3031 50th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 3031 50th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3031 50th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3031 50th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3031 50th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3031 50th Street offer parking?
No, 3031 50th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3031 50th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3031 50th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3031 50th Street have a pool?
No, 3031 50th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3031 50th Street have accessible units?
No, 3031 50th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3031 50th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3031 50th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3031 50th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3031 50th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
