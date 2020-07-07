All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:00 PM

2918 LOURDES STREET

2918 Lourdes Street · No Longer Available
Location

2918 Lourdes Street, Dallas, TX 75211

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
This is a brand new unit with brand new appliances. It is centrally located and minutes away from all sorts of entertainment. It has brand new hardwood flooring with w/d connections.
Duplex. All new paint. Lourdes Place is located in a quiet and peaceful neighborhood close to ft. worth avenue. These homes are in a great location and are just minutes away from I 30.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2918 LOURDES STREET have any available units?
2918 LOURDES STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2918 LOURDES STREET have?
Some of 2918 LOURDES STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2918 LOURDES STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2918 LOURDES STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2918 LOURDES STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2918 LOURDES STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2918 LOURDES STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2918 LOURDES STREET offers parking.
Does 2918 LOURDES STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2918 LOURDES STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2918 LOURDES STREET have a pool?
No, 2918 LOURDES STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2918 LOURDES STREET have accessible units?
No, 2918 LOURDES STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2918 LOURDES STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2918 LOURDES STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

