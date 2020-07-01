2828 Searcy Dr

Amenities

This dog and cat friendly 2 bed, 1 bath home in Oak Cliff is 1,025 square feet of updated space and includes fresh paint, laminate and vinyl flooring, ceiling fans throughout and central heat/air! The energy-efficient windows are less than one-year old, and the home boats a large fenced-in backyard for your outdoor enjoyment.The home is in a perfect location, just minutes from the Westmoreland DART Station, and is also within walking distance of Lelia P Cowart Elementary School and LV Stockard Middle School. It's also just a 5-minute walk to the laundromat! Within minutes' drive is everything you need, including ALDI, Pizza Hut, Planet Fitness, Walgreens, Fiesta Mart, Westmoreland Park and SO much more!It is tenants responsibility to verify utilities.



Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824.



Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.



