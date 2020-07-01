All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 11 2019 at 7:56 AM

2828 Searcy Dr

2828 Searcy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2828 Searcy Drive, Dallas, TX 75211

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat friendly 2 bed, 1 bath home in Oak Cliff is 1,025 square feet of updated space and includes fresh paint, laminate and vinyl flooring, ceiling fans throughout and central heat/air! The energy-efficient windows are less than one-year old, and the home boats a large fenced-in backyard for your outdoor enjoyment.The home is in a perfect location, just minutes from the Westmoreland DART Station, and is also within walking distance of Lelia P Cowart Elementary School and LV Stockard Middle School. It's also just a 5-minute walk to the laundromat! Within minutes' drive is everything you need, including ALDI, Pizza Hut, Planet Fitness, Walgreens, Fiesta Mart, Westmoreland Park and SO much more!It is tenants responsibility to verify utilities.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2828 Searcy Dr have any available units?
2828 Searcy Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2828 Searcy Dr have?
Some of 2828 Searcy Dr's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2828 Searcy Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2828 Searcy Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2828 Searcy Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2828 Searcy Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2828 Searcy Dr offer parking?
No, 2828 Searcy Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2828 Searcy Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2828 Searcy Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2828 Searcy Dr have a pool?
No, 2828 Searcy Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2828 Searcy Dr have accessible units?
No, 2828 Searcy Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2828 Searcy Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2828 Searcy Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

