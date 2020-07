Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning microwave range oven

COZY AND VERY SMALL (650 SQFT) HOUSE WITH 3 TINY BEDROOMS. IDEAL HOUSE FOR ONE PERSON OR TWO AT THE MOST DUE TO THE SMALL SIZE AND THE VERY SMALL BEDROOMS. SMALL LIVING AREA WITH A SMALL UPDATED KITCHEN AND SMALL BREAKFAST AREA. APPLIANCES INCLUDE REFRIGERATOR, ELECTRIC RANGE, BUILT IN MICROWAVE OVEN, STACK WASHER & DRYER. CENTRAL HEAT & AIR. LARGE BACKYARD.

ONE YEAR LEASE. $50 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT.