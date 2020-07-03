2817 Howell St, Dallas

Amenities
Apartment Amenities
NEW: 1 Gig fiber network served by AT&T available
Faux wood flooring
Gourmet chefs' kitchens with stainless steel refrigerators
Urban illumination package
Separate private showers
9’-11’ ceilings
Scenic downtown views
Ceiling fans in every room
Walk-in closets
Latte or espresso wood cabinets
Granite countertops
Private patios and balconies
Community Amenities
Cooling spa with fountains
Rooftop deck with downtown views and outdoor entertainment kitchen
High endurance fitness zone
Cyber center
Communication hub
Java bar
Pet park
Paw wash
Private resident parking
Shared spaces powered by 100% renewable energy
Walking distance to Katy Trail, West Village and the McKinney Ave. Trolley (M-Line)
Short-Term Furnished Apartments Available.
