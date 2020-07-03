2817 Howell St, Dallas

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed carport stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport dog park gym parking hot tub internet access

Julius Caesar. Napoleon. Catherine the Great. Daenerys Targaryen. Soon your name will too be amongst the names of great historical conquerors….once you’ve conquered your apartment. People will sing your praises for generations as the celebrate the great force of will and bravery you displayed in the epic search for your new apartment. Hip Hip Horray!



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



NEW: 1 Gig fiber network served by AT&T available



Faux wood flooring



Gourmet chefs' kitchens with stainless steel refrigerators



Urban illumination package



Separate private showers



9’-11’ ceilings



Scenic downtown views



Ceiling fans in every room



Walk-in closets



Latte or espresso wood cabinets



Granite countertops



Private patios and balconies



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Cooling spa with fountains



Rooftop deck with downtown views and outdoor entertainment kitchen



High endurance fitness zone



Cyber center



Communication hub



Java bar



Pet park



Paw wash



Private resident parking



Shared spaces powered by 100% renewable energy



Walking distance to Katy Trail, West Village and the McKinney Ave. Trolley (M-Line)



Short-Term Furnished Apartments Available.



==============================



About me!



Hello my wonderful apartment seeking internet friend! I’m Sagai Tystad. I’m a world traveling, funky food eating Dallas girl who specializes in helping people find apartments. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of finding apartments. Plus, I’m totally free to work with. I would love to help you fall in love with Dallas as much as I have.