Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2817 Howell St, Dallas
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

2817 Howell St, Dallas

2817 Howell Street · No Longer Available
Location

2817 Howell Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
dog park
gym
parking
hot tub
internet access
Julius Caesar. Napoleon. Catherine the Great. Daenerys Targaryen. Soon your name will too be amongst the names of great historical conquerors….once you’ve conquered your apartment. People will sing your praises for generations as the celebrate the great force of will and bravery you displayed in the epic search for your new apartment. Hip Hip Horray!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

NEW: 1 Gig fiber network served by AT&T available

Faux wood flooring

Gourmet chefs' kitchens with stainless steel refrigerators

Urban illumination package

Separate private showers

9’-11’ ceilings

Scenic downtown views

Ceiling fans in every room

Walk-in closets

Latte or espresso wood cabinets

Granite countertops

Private patios and balconies

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Cooling spa with fountains

Rooftop deck with downtown views and outdoor entertainment kitchen

High endurance fitness zone

Cyber center

Communication hub

Java bar

Pet park

Paw wash

Private resident parking

Shared spaces powered by 100% renewable energy

Walking distance to Katy Trail, West Village and the McKinney Ave. Trolley (M-Line)

Short-Term Furnished Apartments Available.

==============================

About me!

Hello my wonderful apartment seeking internet friend! I’m Sagai Tystad. I’m a world traveling, funky food eating Dallas girl who specializes in helping people find apartments. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of finding apartments. Plus, I’m totally free to work with. I would love to help you fall in love with Dallas as much as I have.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2817 Howell St, Dallas have any available units?
2817 Howell St, Dallas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2817 Howell St, Dallas have?
Some of 2817 Howell St, Dallas's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2817 Howell St, Dallas currently offering any rent specials?
2817 Howell St, Dallas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2817 Howell St, Dallas pet-friendly?
Yes, 2817 Howell St, Dallas is pet friendly.
Does 2817 Howell St, Dallas offer parking?
Yes, 2817 Howell St, Dallas offers parking.
Does 2817 Howell St, Dallas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2817 Howell St, Dallas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2817 Howell St, Dallas have a pool?
No, 2817 Howell St, Dallas does not have a pool.
Does 2817 Howell St, Dallas have accessible units?
Yes, 2817 Howell St, Dallas has accessible units.
Does 2817 Howell St, Dallas have units with dishwashers?
No, 2817 Howell St, Dallas does not have units with dishwashers.

