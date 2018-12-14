All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 22 2020 at 12:12 AM

2800 Northaven Road

2800 Northaven Road · No Longer Available
Location

2800 Northaven Road, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
oven
Nestled to the North West of Dallas, near I-635 and I-35E, is a great place to call home! Welcome to Northaven Terrace, where you'll discover luxury living redefined!
Enjoy all of the comforts of upscale living at Northaven Terrace. Our spacious One, Two and Three Bedroom apartments offer thoughtfully designed interiors that include walk-in closets, ceiling fans, garbage disposal and much more.
Just a few miles from Dallas, Northaven Terrace is minutes from everything the DFW Metroplex has to offer!
You're going to love Northaven Terrace! Call to schedule a tour of your future home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2800 Northaven Road have any available units?
2800 Northaven Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2800 Northaven Road have?
Some of 2800 Northaven Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2800 Northaven Road currently offering any rent specials?
2800 Northaven Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 Northaven Road pet-friendly?
No, 2800 Northaven Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2800 Northaven Road offer parking?
No, 2800 Northaven Road does not offer parking.
Does 2800 Northaven Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2800 Northaven Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 Northaven Road have a pool?
Yes, 2800 Northaven Road has a pool.
Does 2800 Northaven Road have accessible units?
No, 2800 Northaven Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 Northaven Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2800 Northaven Road does not have units with dishwashers.

