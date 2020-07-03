All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2745 Meadow Bluff Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2745 Meadow Bluff Lane
Last updated February 25 2020 at 5:40 AM

2745 Meadow Bluff Lane

2745 Meadow Bluff Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2745 Meadow Bluff Lane, Dallas, TX 75237
Wolf Creek

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This AMAZING 1800+ sq. 3-2 home was newly updated. So much time and money went into making everything perfect for the new owners. This beautiful home offers an open concept for entertaining and a huge loft for an office or second play area. Lots of storage. $50k in new upgrades including: New waterproof vinyl plank flooring, New carpet in upstairs bedrooms, New tile in bathrooms, New shower valves, New toilets, New water faucets, New 3CM granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, New under mount sinks, New blinds throughout, New 30 year roof, New garage doors & motors, New interior and exterior paint, New painted cabinets throughout and slats added to the backyard fence for added privacy. Now showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2745 Meadow Bluff Lane have any available units?
2745 Meadow Bluff Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2745 Meadow Bluff Lane have?
Some of 2745 Meadow Bluff Lane's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2745 Meadow Bluff Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2745 Meadow Bluff Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2745 Meadow Bluff Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2745 Meadow Bluff Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2745 Meadow Bluff Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2745 Meadow Bluff Lane offers parking.
Does 2745 Meadow Bluff Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2745 Meadow Bluff Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2745 Meadow Bluff Lane have a pool?
No, 2745 Meadow Bluff Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2745 Meadow Bluff Lane have accessible units?
No, 2745 Meadow Bluff Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2745 Meadow Bluff Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2745 Meadow Bluff Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

4804 Haverwood
4804 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
The Venue At Greenville
5759 Pineland Dr
Dallas, TX 75231
The Christopher
2323 North Akard Street
Dallas, TX 75201
Berkshire Amber
5519 Arapaho Rd
Dallas, TX 75248
Link
9450 Forest Springs Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
Mosaic Luxury Highrise
300 N Akard St
Dallas, TX 75202
Highland Road Village
2704 S Cockrell Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75211
Grand Seasons
6069 Beltline Rd
Dallas, TX 75254

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University