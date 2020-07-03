2745 Meadow Bluff Lane

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This AMAZING 1800+ sq. 3-2 home was newly updated. So much time and money went into making everything perfect for the new owners. This beautiful home offers an open concept for entertaining and a huge loft for an office or second play area. Lots of storage. $50k in new upgrades including: New waterproof vinyl plank flooring, New carpet in upstairs bedrooms, New tile in bathrooms, New shower valves, New toilets, New water faucets, New 3CM granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, New under mount sinks, New blinds throughout, New 30 year roof, New garage doors & motors, New interior and exterior paint, New painted cabinets throughout and slats added to the backyard fence for added privacy. Now showing!