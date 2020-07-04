2722 Knight Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

This 2nd story Located on the backside of the building away from the pool side.. Open and spacious with 4 french style glass doors overlooking the south view This unit also has oversized patios off the bedrooms. The open style kitchen has plenty of prep space and storage. Granite counters, microwave and a stainless fridge included.. The dining area is off the kitchen and each bedroom is located on opposite sides of the floor plan. 2 specific parking spaces located just steps away from your unit and the mail boxes. This unit is perfect for roomies or just someone who is looking for a great place with low maintenance and an excellent location to downtown and the design district