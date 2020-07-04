All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

2722 Knight Street

2722 Knight Street · No Longer Available
Location

2722 Knight Street, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This 2nd story Located on the backside of the building away from the pool side.. Open and spacious with 4 french style glass doors overlooking the south view This unit also has oversized patios off the bedrooms. The open style kitchen has plenty of prep space and storage. Granite counters, microwave and a stainless fridge included.. The dining area is off the kitchen and each bedroom is located on opposite sides of the floor plan. 2 specific parking spaces located just steps away from your unit and the mail boxes. This unit is perfect for roomies or just someone who is looking for a great place with low maintenance and an excellent location to downtown and the design district

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2722 Knight Street have any available units?
2722 Knight Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2722 Knight Street have?
Some of 2722 Knight Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2722 Knight Street currently offering any rent specials?
2722 Knight Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2722 Knight Street pet-friendly?
No, 2722 Knight Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2722 Knight Street offer parking?
Yes, 2722 Knight Street offers parking.
Does 2722 Knight Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2722 Knight Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2722 Knight Street have a pool?
Yes, 2722 Knight Street has a pool.
Does 2722 Knight Street have accessible units?
No, 2722 Knight Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2722 Knight Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2722 Knight Street has units with dishwashers.

