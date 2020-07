Amenities

dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher Property Amenities parking

Charming bungalow style house in Oak Lawn. This three bedroom two full bath home has a large backyard for entertaining, slate floors in the entry way and in the eat in kitchen and large living room.Minutes from Uptown, downtown, Bishop Arts, Trinity Groves and Design District. Walking distance to Starbucks, Total Wine, Oak Lawn and Cedar Springs. Close proximity to nightlife, restaurants, shopping, Katy Trail and Arts District. Easy access to toll way and major highways.