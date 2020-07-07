All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2704 Alco Avenue

2704 Alco Avenue
Location

2704 Alco Avenue, Dallas, TX 75211
Kessler Plaza

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Beautiful Ranch home located in Kessler Plaza minutes away from Bishop Arts, Trinity Groves and downtown Dallas. Desired open floor plan but still keeping the character of the area, Kraftmaid kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, SS appliances, hardwood floors, office with custom made cabinets, roomy den, laundry room, a fabulous sunroom with concrete flooring, inground pool to enjoy the Texas weather and three car parking. Cedar carport is also used as an outdoor patio, a play house for the little ones, medium size storage. Sprinklers throughout the front and back yard. Underground plumbing and attic insulation (foam) replaced in Oct 2017.Refrigerator is included. This a non-smoking house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2704 Alco Avenue have any available units?
2704 Alco Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2704 Alco Avenue have?
Some of 2704 Alco Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2704 Alco Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2704 Alco Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2704 Alco Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2704 Alco Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2704 Alco Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2704 Alco Avenue offers parking.
Does 2704 Alco Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2704 Alco Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2704 Alco Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2704 Alco Avenue has a pool.
Does 2704 Alco Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2704 Alco Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2704 Alco Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2704 Alco Avenue has units with dishwashers.

