2704 Alco Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool

Beautiful Ranch home located in Kessler Plaza minutes away from Bishop Arts, Trinity Groves and downtown Dallas. Desired open floor plan but still keeping the character of the area, Kraftmaid kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, SS appliances, hardwood floors, office with custom made cabinets, roomy den, laundry room, a fabulous sunroom with concrete flooring, inground pool to enjoy the Texas weather and three car parking. Cedar carport is also used as an outdoor patio, a play house for the little ones, medium size storage. Sprinklers throughout the front and back yard. Underground plumbing and attic insulation (foam) replaced in Oct 2017.Refrigerator is included. This a non-smoking house.