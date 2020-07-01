2639 Inadale Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

This dog and cat-friendly 4 bed, 1 bath rental house in Casa View features new modern paint, brand new vinyl flooring, completely redone bathrooms, stylish ceiling fans throughout, W/D connections, central heat/air and a fenced in backyard. [SBH-A] The home has a great local minutes from Eastfield College, Edwin J Kiest Elementary School, various shopping and dining establishments along Gus Thomasson, and both highway 80 and 30. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



