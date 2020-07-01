All apartments in Dallas
2639 Inadale Ave
Last updated February 25 2020 at 9:05 AM

2639 Inadale Ave

2639 Inadale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2639 Inadale Avenue, Dallas, TX 75228
Las Casas

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
This dog and cat-friendly 4 bed, 1 bath rental house in Casa View features new modern paint, brand new vinyl flooring, completely redone bathrooms, stylish ceiling fans throughout, W/D connections, central heat/air and a fenced in backyard. [SBH-A] The home has a great local minutes from Eastfield College, Edwin J Kiest Elementary School, various shopping and dining establishments along Gus Thomasson, and both highway 80 and 30. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner.
Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to
abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2639 Inadale Ave have any available units?
2639 Inadale Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2639 Inadale Ave have?
Some of 2639 Inadale Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2639 Inadale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2639 Inadale Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2639 Inadale Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2639 Inadale Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2639 Inadale Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2639 Inadale Ave offers parking.
Does 2639 Inadale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2639 Inadale Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2639 Inadale Ave have a pool?
No, 2639 Inadale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2639 Inadale Ave have accessible units?
No, 2639 Inadale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2639 Inadale Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2639 Inadale Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

