All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2606 N Henderson Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2606 N Henderson Avenue
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:16 PM

2606 N Henderson Avenue

2606 North Henderson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Vickery Place
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2606 North Henderson Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Vickery Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious and updated three story 3 bedroom 3 bathroom townhome available for immediate move in. Prime location in Dallas with a short walking distance to everything Knox Henderson and Lower Greenville have to offer. Convenient location also provides easy access to Victory Park, Uptown, Downtown, and Deep Ellum neighborhoods. Townhome is updated with stainless steal appliances, washer and dryer, granite countertops, hardwood floors, and slate bathroom flooring. Unit contains two full-size garage units, three balcony's, and plenty of storage. Located within short walking distance less than 1 mile from many notable Dallas spots.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2606 N Henderson Avenue have any available units?
2606 N Henderson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2606 N Henderson Avenue have?
Some of 2606 N Henderson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2606 N Henderson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2606 N Henderson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2606 N Henderson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2606 N Henderson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2606 N Henderson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2606 N Henderson Avenue offers parking.
Does 2606 N Henderson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2606 N Henderson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2606 N Henderson Avenue have a pool?
No, 2606 N Henderson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2606 N Henderson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2606 N Henderson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2606 N Henderson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2606 N Henderson Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterford at Bellmar
7879 Riverfall Dr
Dallas, TX 75230
Digit 1919
1919 S Akard St
Dallas, TX 75215
Lincoln Crossing
19251 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75252
Fondeur Apartments
211 E Davis St
Dallas, TX 75203
Riverwalk
12920 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75243
Echo
3083 Herschel Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
27TwentySeven
2727 Kings Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Magnolia on Zang
901 N Zang Blvd
Dallas, TX 75208

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University