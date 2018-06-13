2606 N Henderson Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious and updated three story 3 bedroom 3 bathroom townhome available for immediate move in. Prime location in Dallas with a short walking distance to everything Knox Henderson and Lower Greenville have to offer. Convenient location also provides easy access to Victory Park, Uptown, Downtown, and Deep Ellum neighborhoods. Townhome is updated with stainless steal appliances, washer and dryer, granite countertops, hardwood floors, and slate bathroom flooring. Unit contains two full-size garage units, three balcony's, and plenty of storage. Located within short walking distance less than 1 mile from many notable Dallas spots.