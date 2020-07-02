2605 Hibernia Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking ice maker microwave refrigerator

Hibernia is a gem of a home. Nestled in the midst of trendy Uptown minus the corporate cold apartments and plus neighborliness of neighbors that want to know your name. Entry walk up to an open double french door living room bathed in tree dappled sunlight.Original built-ins thoughtfully left in place add a smile to the breakfast nook. Kitchen tricked out with generous counter space, dishwasher, fridge and chef happy gas cooktop opens to a private coffee in the morning balcony.Bedroom 1 beckons with a balcony sized for starlit supper club.Bedroom 2 romances times gone by with a boxed out window providing enough floor expanse to hold a king sized bed and creative workspace.Don't miss the secret room utility.