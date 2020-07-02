All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:42 PM

2605 Hibernia Street

2605 Hibernia Street · No Longer Available
Location

2605 Hibernia Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Hibernia is a gem of a home. Nestled in the midst of trendy Uptown minus the corporate cold apartments and plus neighborliness of neighbors that want to know your name. Entry walk up to an open double french door living room bathed in tree dappled sunlight.Original built-ins thoughtfully left in place add a smile to the breakfast nook. Kitchen tricked out with generous counter space, dishwasher, fridge and chef happy gas cooktop opens to a private coffee in the morning balcony.Bedroom 1 beckons with a balcony sized for starlit supper club.Bedroom 2 romances times gone by with a boxed out window providing enough floor expanse to hold a king sized bed and creative workspace.Don't miss the secret room utility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2605 Hibernia Street have any available units?
2605 Hibernia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2605 Hibernia Street have?
Some of 2605 Hibernia Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2605 Hibernia Street currently offering any rent specials?
2605 Hibernia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2605 Hibernia Street pet-friendly?
No, 2605 Hibernia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2605 Hibernia Street offer parking?
Yes, 2605 Hibernia Street offers parking.
Does 2605 Hibernia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2605 Hibernia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2605 Hibernia Street have a pool?
No, 2605 Hibernia Street does not have a pool.
Does 2605 Hibernia Street have accessible units?
No, 2605 Hibernia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2605 Hibernia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2605 Hibernia Street has units with dishwashers.

